The Fyzz Facility, Andrew Levitas Board Ralph Fiennes’ Rudolf Nureyev Movie ‘The White Crow’

New financing partners and cast members have been announced for “The White Crow,” the film based on a chapter of ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev’s life and directed by Ralph Fiennes.

London-based The Fyzz Facility has come on board to co-finance the film, with the company’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones joining as executive producers. Filmmaker Andrew Levitas (“Lullaby”) has joined as a producer and financier through his Metalwork Pictures and Rogue Black banners.

Production is underway in France and Russia at locations including The Russian State Hermitage Museum, and will move to Croatia and Serbia. The film focuses on an explosive chapter in Nureyev’s life and is based on Julie Kavanagh’s book “Rudolf Nureyev: The Life.”

Johan Kobborg, the former principal dancer of London’s Royal Ballet, is attached as choreographer. New cast members include Olivier Rabourdin (“Of Gods and Men”), who replaces previously announced Laurent Lafitte, and ballet stars Anastasia Meskova, a soloist for the Bolshoi, and Anna Polikarpova, from Hamburg Ballet.

HanWay Films is co-financing “The White Crow” and selling the film at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was developed by BBC Films and Gabrielle Tana (“Philomena”). She will produce with Carolyn Marks Blackwood through Magnolia Mae Productions and François Ivernel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) through Montebello Productions.