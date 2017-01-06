Ralph Fiennes and Hugh Laurie are joining Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the comedy “Holmes and Watson.”

Details of their characters are being kept under wraps by Sony, which unveiled the project in August. The movie will represent the third collaboration between Ferrell and Reilly following 2006’s “Talladega Nights” and 2008’s “Step Brothers.”

The film will be produced by Mosaic and Gary Sanchez. Etan Cohen will direct from his own script about a duo that faces off against enemies from across the globe.

Warner Bros. saw solid box office results from its two dramatic “Sherlock Holmes” movies in 2009 and 2011, with Robert Downey Jr. starring as Holmes and Jude Law as Watson. Both grossed more than $500 million worldwide.

Sherlock Holmes was created by British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and was the protagonist in four novels and 56 short stories between 1887 and 1927. Basil Rathbone portrayed the detective in 14 movies between 1939 and 1946.

Fiennes was last seen in “Hail, Caesar!” and in the most recent James Bond movie, “Spectre.” He is repped by CAA, and Dalzell & Beresford in the U.K.

Laurie is nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in AMC’s “The Night Manager.” He stars in the Hulu series “Chance.” He is repped by WME and U.K.’s Hamilton Hodell.