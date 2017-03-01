Matson Films has acquired U.S. rights to Babak Jalali’s immigrant comedy “Radio Dreams” with plans for distribution in April and May, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Radio Dreams” won the Tiger Award at the 2016 Rotterdam International Film Festival — the festival’s top competition prize. The film centers on the bizarre yet very real world of PARS-FM — a Farsi-language radio station broadcasting from the heart of San Francisco — and explores the realities of Iranians in the U.S.

The story unfolds over a single day as the station’s program manager, played by Mohsen Namjoo, prepares for a live performance pairing Metallica and Kabul Dreams, Afghanistan’s first rock band. He also must juggle a dysfunctional mix of on-air talent, station managers, and performers while fending off the owner’s plans to wrest control of the station.

Catherine Bray wrote in her review for Variety: “Rarely leaving the claustrophobic offices of a San Francisco-based Persian specialty radio station, Iranian ‘Radio Dreams’ is a witty, low-key exercise in deferred gratification as the small staff wait with increasing anxiety for the day’s star turn: a scheduled appearance from Metallica.”

Jalali was born in Iran and grew up in London. The film is a Reel Suspects presentation of a Butimar Prods. production. It’s produced by Marjaneh Moghimi and executive produced by Neda Nobari and co-produced by Taraneh Golozar.