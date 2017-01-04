Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams will star in the New Line Comedy “Game Night.”

“Vacation’s” directing duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will helm the movie with Bateman producing alongside James Garavente for Aggregate Films. John Davis and John Fox will produce for Davis Entertainment. Goldstein and Daley also wrote the latest draft of the screenplay.

“Game Night,” which has been in development at New Line since 2013 when Mark Perez first set up the project, follows several couples who gather for their regularly-planned game night when something goes terribly wrong.

Although Bateman has only recently formally signed on to star, Aggregate has been producing this project since the pitch stage and brought on Goldstein & Daley. They were also instrumental in getting Rachel McAdams on board.

Bateman is currently in production on “Ozark,” his new Netflix drama series. He serves as executive producer, in addition to starring and directing several episodes. “Ozark” will launch sometime this year.

He was most recently seen in the DreamWorks and Paramount comedy “Office Christmas Party.”

The film marks McAdams’ first true comedy since the 2005 smash hit “Wedding Crashers.” McAdams made her comic book debut in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” late last year following her Oscar-nominated turn in Open Road’s “Spotlight.” Her period drama “Disobedience,” in which she stars opposite Rachel Weisz, is currently in development.

McAdams is represented by Magnolia Entertainment, WME, and attorney Tom Hoberman. Bateman is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management, and Hoberman.