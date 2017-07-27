Rachel Dratch Joins Adam Sandler and Chris Rock Netflix Film ‘The Week Of’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Rachel Dratch
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

“Saturday Night Live” alum Rachel Dratch has joined the cast of the Netflix film “The Week Of” starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

Steve Buscemi is also on board.

The film is set the week leading up to a wedding in which Sandler’s daughter is marrying Rock’s son. Dratch will play Sandler’s wife.

Robert Smigel directs from a script by Sandler and Smigel. “The Week Of” is produced by Happy Madison Productions with Sandler and Allen Covert serving as producers, and Barry Bernardi and Tim Herlihy serving as executive producers.

The film will premiere globally on Netflix in 2018 and marks the fourth movie in Sandler’s pact with Netflix. The three others are “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Do-Over,” and most recently, “Sandy Wexler.”

Production is taking place in Long Island, N.Y., over the summer.

Dratch most recently appeared in the ABC comedy “Imaginary Mary” with Jenna Elfman. Her latest film credits include “Tracktown” and Universal’s “Sisters” opposite fellow “SNL” vets Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

She is repped by Paradigm.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad