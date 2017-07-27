Rachel Dratch Joins Adam Sandler and Chris Rock Netflix Film ‘The Week Of’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Saturday Night Live” alum Rachel Dratch has joined the cast of the Netflix film “The Week Of” starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

Steve Buscemi is also on board.

The film is set the week leading up to a wedding in which Sandler’s daughter is marrying Rock’s son. Dratch will play Sandler’s wife.

Robert Smigel directs from a script by Sandler and Smigel. “The Week Of” is produced by Happy Madison Productions with Sandler and Allen Covert serving as producers, and Barry Bernardi and Tim Herlihy serving as executive producers.

The film will premiere globally on Netflix in 2018 and marks the fourth movie in Sandler’s pact with Netflix. The three others are “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Do-Over,” and most recently, “Sandy Wexler.”

Production is taking place in Long Island, N.Y., over the summer.

Dratch most recently appeared in the ABC comedy “Imaginary Mary” with Jenna Elfman. Her latest film credits include “Tracktown” and Universal’s “Sisters” opposite fellow “SNL” vets Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

She is repped by Paradigm.