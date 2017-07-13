R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ in Development for Three Fox Movies

As many as three movie versions of R.L. Stine’s teen horror series “Fear Street” are in the works at 20th Century Fox. Leigh Janiak has signed on to direct and will oversee the development of the scripts.

Fox-based Chernin Entertainment is producing the project and Fox executive Jason Young will oversee for the studio. Kyle Killen, Zak Olkewicz, and Silka Luisa have each been hired to write a “Fear Street” script.

The “Fear Street” books are set in the fictional city of Shadyside, Oh. The first book, “The New Girl,” was published in 1989 and centered on a high school student falling in love with the new girl at school … despite not being able to tell if she was even real. The student eventually goes to her home — conveniently located on Fear Street — only to be told by her brother that she’s in fact dead.

Stine has written more than 100 “Fear Street” books. He also wrote the “Goosebumps” series, which was adapted into the 2015 movie of the same name, starring Jack Black.

Janiak made her feature directorial debut with 2014’s horror film “Honeymoon,” in which a newlywed couple finds their honeymoon descend into chaos. She has also directed episodes of MTV’s “Scream: The TV Series” and Cinemax’s “Outcast.”

Janiak is represented by Verve and attorney Alex Kohner.

