“Spider-Man: Homecoming” — the sixth big-screen film about the wall-crawler — hits theaters on Friday so Variety compiled a quiz by mining 55 years worth of comics to test your knowledge of the character.

Once you’ve finished the quiz, be sure to check out our review of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” as well as a ranking of the six Spidey films — including Tobey Maguire’s trilogy, Andrew Garfield’s duology, and Tom Holland’s first crack and the web-slinger.