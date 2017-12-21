Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Finds Writer in ‘The Revenant’ Scribe

Quentin Tarantino’s “Star Trek” movie project has gained momentum at Paramount Pictures with “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith hired to write the script.

Tarantino and J.J. Abrams will produce and Tarantino may direct. Abrams will produce through his Paramount-based Bad Robot Productions. News of the duo working on the R-rated project first emerged on Dec. 4. Details of the plot have remained under wraps.

Smith teamed with director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu on the script for “The Revenant.” Paramount is in post-production on World War II thriller “Overlord,” which Smith co-wrote with Billy Ray and Abrams produced. “Overlord” opens on Oct. 26.

Paramount has released 13 “Star Trek” movies since 1979’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” The studio rebooted the franchise in 2009 with Abrams directing “Star Trek” and “Star Trek: Into Darkness” in 2013 before moving to 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Justin Lin directed “Star Trek Beyond” in 2016.

Tarantino is a fan of the original “Star Trek” TV series and is in pre-production on his ninth movie, an untitled project centered on the Manson Family murders, which Sony has scheduled for Aug. 2, 2019 — the 50th anniversary of the killings. Abrams is currently in pre-production on “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Smith is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Syndicate Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.