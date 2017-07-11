Quentin Tarantino Developing Film About Manson Family Murders

Quentin Tarantino’s next film will explore one of the most infamous murders of all time.

Sources tell Variety that Tarantino’s upcoming movie, which the filmmaker has already written and will direct, will focus on the Manson family murders.

The tragedy occurred on Aug. 8, 1969, when cult leader Charles Manson — an unemployed convict and failed musician — ordered a group of his followers to attack the guests of a house in Los Angeles’ Benedict Canyon. The followers brutally murdered everyone at the home, including actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

The focus of the pic is unclear at this time. It’s unknown whether the film will be a historical retelling about the events that occurred or if the crime is used as a backdrop for separate, intertwining stories.

Insiders close to the project indicate that while no one is attached or has read for a part yet, Tarantino is expected to court A-list talent. The package is set to come together before Labor Day.

Sources also say that although Harvey and Bob Weinstein are involved with the movie, it’s not clear whether The Weinstein Company would distribute the project, as Tarantino wants to line up a cast first.

The film would mark the director’s ninth feature. Tarantino most recently directed the western “The Hateful Eight,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell, which grossed $54 million at the domestic box office.