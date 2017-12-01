Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Era Film Scores Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled ninth film has a release date. The “Pulp Fiction” director’s latest will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Variety has learned. The film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series.

Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner Bros. and Paramount, for rights to the film. It’s being shrouded in secrecy, but is set in 1969 and is believed to involve Charles Manson and the Manson family murders. The director has told media outlets that it’s not a biopic, but is an ensemble film set during the tumultuous time period. It’s the first film that Tarantino is releasing without the Weinstein Company. The indie studio is on the verge of bankruptcy following sexual harassment allegations against its founder Harvey Weinstein.

Tarantino is reportedly looking at several big actors to round out his cast, including Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. “Harry Potter” franchise guru David Heyman is producing the picture.

Tarantino’s films include “The Hateful Eight,” “Jackie Brown,” and “Inglourious Basterds.” Although the Weinsteins released those pictures, Sony did handle the international roll out for “Django Unchained.” Last month, Tarantino snagged an $18-million California film tax credit. Production is scheduled to begin next year.