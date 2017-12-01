You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Era Film Scores Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Quentin Tarantino
CREDIT: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled ninth film has a release date. The “Pulp Fiction” director’s latest will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Variety has learned. The film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series.

Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner Bros. and Paramount, for rights to the film. It’s being shrouded in secrecy, but is set in 1969 and is believed to involve Charles Manson and the Manson family murders. The director has told media outlets that it’s not a biopic, but is an ensemble film set during the tumultuous time period. It’s the first film that Tarantino is releasing without the Weinstein Company. The indie studio is on the verge of bankruptcy following sexual harassment allegations against its founder Harvey Weinstein.

Tarantino is reportedly looking at several big actors to round out his cast, including Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. “Harry Potter” franchise guru David Heyman is producing the picture.

Tarantino’s films include “The Hateful Eight,” “Jackie Brown,” and “Inglourious Basterds.” Although the Weinsteins released those pictures, Sony did handle the international roll out for “Django Unchained.” Last month, Tarantino snagged an $18-million California film tax credit. Production is scheduled to begin next year.

More Film

  • James Franco

    James Franco to Direct and Star in Biopic About Artist Shel Silverstein

    Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled ninth film has a release date. The “Pulp Fiction” director’s latest will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Variety has learned. The film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series. Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner […]

  • Quentin Tarantino

    Quentin Tarantino's Manson Era Film Scores Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

    Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled ninth film has a release date. The “Pulp Fiction” director’s latest will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Variety has learned. The film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series. Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Kathryn Bigelow Salutes Her Below-the-Line Colleagues on 'Detroit'

    Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled ninth film has a release date. The “Pulp Fiction” director’s latest will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Variety has learned. The film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series. Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner […]

  • Jessie Buckley's Thriller 'Beast' Scheduled for

    Jessie Buckley's Thriller 'Beast' Scheduled for Spring Release

    Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled ninth film has a release date. The “Pulp Fiction” director’s latest will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Variety has learned. The film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series. Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner […]

  • Armie Hammer Jeff Bridges Judi Dench

    Jeff Bridges, Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal Toast Judi Dench at Santa Barbara Fete

    Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled ninth film has a release date. The “Pulp Fiction” director’s latest will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Variety has learned. The film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series. Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'A Streetcar Named Desire' Was a First Stop for Many Top Stars

    Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled ninth film has a release date. The “Pulp Fiction” director’s latest will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Variety has learned. The film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series. Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner […]

  • Dubai Intl. Film Festival Stands Tall

    Dubai Intl. Film Festival Stands Tall in the Region

    Quentin Tarantino’s still-untitled ninth film has a release date. The “Pulp Fiction” director’s latest will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019, Variety has learned. The film will head off against “Artemis Fowl,” Disney’s adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series. Sony is distributing Tarantino’s next picture. The studio beat out several bidders, including Warner […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad