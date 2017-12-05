Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams Team on ‘Star Trek’ Pitch

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Quentin Tarantino J.J. Abrams
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams are hatching plans for a new “Star Trek” movie at Paramount.

Details of the pitch are currently being kept under wraps. Tarantino and Abrams will wait until a solid script is in place before committing further, but sources tell Variety that the two are in the process of setting up a writers’ room for the next installment in the series.

If the script is approved by both parties, Tarantino would consider directing with Abrams serving as producer.

The pitch is still in the early days of development, but the franchise is a high priority for Paramount. Abrams directed two movies in the series before moving over to direct “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for Disney. Tarantino is openly a huge fan of the series, and has consistently referenced “Star Trek” in his films throughout the years.

The most recent film in the franchise, “Star Trek Beyond,” was helmed by Justin Lin and underwhelmed at the box office. Tarantino is currently in pre-production on his ninth movie, an untitled project centered on the Manson Family murders, which Sony recently acquired. Abrams is currently in pre-production on “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Paramount had no comment. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

More Film

  • Quentin Tarantino J.J. Abrams

    Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams Team on 'Star Trek' Pitch

    Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams are hatching plans for a new “Star Trek” movie at Paramount. Details of the pitch are currently being kept under wraps. Tarantino and Abrams will wait until a solid script is in place before committing further, but sources tell Variety that the two are in the process of setting up a […]

  • Publicity Vet Katie Martin Kelley Leaving

    Publicity Vet Katie Martin Kelley Leaving Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

    Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams are hatching plans for a new “Star Trek” movie at Paramount. Details of the pitch are currently being kept under wraps. Tarantino and Abrams will wait until a solid script is in place before committing further, but sources tell Variety that the two are in the process of setting up a […]

  • Bryan Singer Bohemian Rhapsody

    Bryan Singer Fired From Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

    Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams are hatching plans for a new “Star Trek” movie at Paramount. Details of the pitch are currently being kept under wraps. Tarantino and Abrams will wait until a solid script is in place before committing further, but sources tell Variety that the two are in the process of setting up a […]

  • Blake Lively injured

    Blake Lively Injures Her Hand on 'The Rhythm Section' Set

    Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams are hatching plans for a new “Star Trek” movie at Paramount. Details of the pitch are currently being kept under wraps. Tarantino and Abrams will wait until a solid script is in place before committing further, but sources tell Variety that the two are in the process of setting up a […]

  • Blade Runner 2049

    Oscars: 20 Films Advance in Visual Effects Race

    Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams are hatching plans for a new “Star Trek” movie at Paramount. Details of the pitch are currently being kept under wraps. Tarantino and Abrams will wait until a solid script is in place before committing further, but sources tell Variety that the two are in the process of setting up a […]

  • America to Me

    Sundance Announces 2018 Shorts, Special Events and New Indie Episodic Lineups

    Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams are hatching plans for a new “Star Trek” movie at Paramount. Details of the pitch are currently being kept under wraps. Tarantino and Abrams will wait until a solid script is in place before committing further, but sources tell Variety that the two are in the process of setting up a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad