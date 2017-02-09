The Producers Guild of America has set its ninth annual “Produced By Conference” for June 10-11 at Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

The PGA, which has more than 7,000 members, has lined up Arri; BEN, Branded Entertainment Network; Final Draft; PRG, Production Resource Group; Panasonic; and The Molecule to sponsor the event, alongside Fox Studios.

The event is a forum for producers in film, television and new media, held through the Producers Guild of America’s charitable entity, the PGA Foundation. It’s hired supervising producer Barry Kaplan (EKG, Inc.), program director and marketing consultant Kristin Petrovich (Createasphere), programming consultant Madelyn Hammond (Madelyn Hammond & Associates), and sponsorship director Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global).

Elizabeth Banks, Russell Simmons and “Transformers” producer Ian Bryce were among the notable speakers last June at the 8th annual conference, held on the Sony lot.

Others at the 2016 event included “Sicario” producers Basil Iwanyk and Molly Smith; PGA Co-Presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary; America Ferrera; Bleecker Street Media CEO Andrew Karpen; “Trumbo” producer Michael London; Sierra/Affinity CEO Nick Meyer; Landmark Theatres CEO Ted Mundorff; “Thirtysomething” creator Marshall Herskovitz; Jeff Jenkins of Bunim/Murray Productions (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”); and Ben Relles, head of comedy and unscripted programming for YouTube Originals.