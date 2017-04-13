Two dozen prominent producers — including Mark Johnson of “Breaking Bad” and Chris Moore of “Manchester by the Sea” — will be part of “Producers Mashup,” a mentoring-networking event at the upcoming Produced By conference.

Other confirmed “Producers Mashup” mentors to date include: Karen Bailey, Fred Baron, Ian Bryce, John Canning, Stacey Carr, Dustin Davis, Justin Falvey, Lucy Fisher, David Friendly, Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught, Tim Gibbons, Richard Gladstein, John Hadity, Barry Josephson, Courtney A. Kemp, Jonathan Murray, Nadine Rajabi, Michael Seitzman, and Chris Thomes.

The inaugural event takes place June 11 on the second day of the ninth annual conference, hosted by Fox on its studio lot in Los Angeles. It will offer distinct tracks — feature film, scripted television, unscripted television, and digital media — seating a small group of participants at a table with a mentoring producer or executive, during which time the group will have 15 minutes to ask questions. When time is up, mentors rotate to another table and each group of participants receives guidance from a new mentor.

“PGA members requested more interactive networking opportunities with top-level producers and executives, so the ‘Producers Mashup’ was created with them in mind,” said Vance Van Petten, PGA national executive director. “This new program exemplifies the guild’s passionate commitment to educating and building a vital producing community, and we’re proud to introduce it at the Produced By Conference for the first time this year.”

The PGA announced last month that the conference speakers will include Damien Chazelle, Jordan Peele, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Shawn Levy, and Ted Sarandos.