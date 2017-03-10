The Producers Guild of America has set Jan. 20, 2018 as the date for the organization’s 29th annual awards, which will be presented at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Donald De Line and Amy Pascal will return as awards chairs for the second consecutive year. De Line’s credits include “The Italian Job” and “I Love You, Man” with upcoming projects including Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” and Zach Braff-directed film “Going In Style.” Pascal is a film producer and formerly served as Chair of the Motion Pictures Group of Sony Pictures and Co-Chair of SPE. She is producer of the upcoming films “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

The PGAs are the second awards show set for 2018, following an announcement this week that the SAG Awards will take place on Jan. 21.

The PGAs’ key award — the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures — went to “La La Land” in 2017, while the Academy Award for best picture went to “Moonlight.” It was the first time that the PGA and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had diverged on their top trophies since 2006, when the former chose “Little Miss Sunshine” and the latter selected “The Departed.”

The PGA has more than 7,000 members. It nominates 10 titles for the Zanuck Award.