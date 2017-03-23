The Producers Guild of America has set Damien Chazelle, Jordan Peele, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Shawn Levy, and Ted Sarandos as speakers for its Ninth Annual Produced By Conference.

The event will be held on June 10 and June 11 at the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles.

Chazelle will discuss the director/producer collaboration process on his films “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench,” “Whiplash,” and “La La Land.” Chazelle won the Academy Award for directing “La La Land.”

Peele will speak about his directorial debut “Get Out,” the Comedy Central sketch series “Key & Peele,” and the future for his Monkeypaw Productions. Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos will talk about the transformation of the digital company into an original content producer.

Winfrey and DuVernay will team up to chat about their creative partnership as executive producers on their OWN television show “Queen Sugar” and their approach to leadership. “360 Profile: 21 Laps Entertainment” is a roundtable with Levy, the production company’s founder and principal, along with President Dan Levine and Executive Vice President Dan Cohen, who will discuss projects such as “Arrival” and the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Confirmed panelists include Stephanie Allain, Ian Bryce, John Canning, Joe Chianese, Eric d’Arbeloff, Moira Demos, Tracey Edmonds, David Glasser, Jason Goldberg, Carla Hacken, Marshall Herskovitz, Neville L. Johnson, Glenn Kennel, Robert Kondo, Gary Lucchesi, Christie Mattull, Lori McCreary, Deborah McIntosh, Jade McQueen, Ted Mundorff, Tom Quinn, Laura Ricciardi, Sabrina K. Robinson, Lilianne (Lía) Rodríguez, Sanjay Sharma, Daisuke Tsutsumi, Kevin Turen, and Angus Wall.