Priyanka Chopra Joins Rebel Wilson’s ‘Isn’t It Romantic,’ ‘A Kid Like Jake’ (EXCLUSIVE)

With her ABC show “Quantico” on summer hiatus, Priyanka Chopra is making waves on the big screen.

Sources tell Variety that the “Baywatch” star is in negotiations to join the indie drama “A Kid Like Jake,” starring Octavia Spencer, and is also in talks to board the New Line comedy “Isn’t It Romantic” opposite Rebel Wilson.

Chopra will shoot “A Kid Like Jake” in June and then immediately begin production on “Isn’t It Romantic” in July before returning to “Quantico” this fall.

Most network stars with lengthy TV seasons are usually only able to fit one movie into their hiatus schedule, but Chopra will be juggling two, in addition to continuing doing press for “Baywatch.”

Silas Howard is directing “A Kid Like Jake,” which also stars Jim Parsons and Claire Danes. The pic follows two parents who are in the process of filling out kindergarten applications for their four-year-old boy who is gender variant. After realizing that they can’t afford private school tuition, the director of Jake’s preschool encourages them to emphasize Jake’s gender variance to help him stand out and earn a scholarship.

The movie would mark a strong dramatic turn for Chopra, who showed off her comedic skills in “Baywatch.”

Todd Strauss-Schulson’s “Isn’t It Romantic” also stars Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. The romantic comedy follows a young woman (Wilson) who gives up on love only to mysteriously find herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

Chopra cut her teeth in Bollywood and caught the attention of Hollywood execs after becoming one of the biggest stars in India. Her first role in the U.S. was the lead in ABC and Mark Gordon’s “Quantico,” which has become one of the network’s more-watched shows among the 18-49 demographic.

Chopra is repped by WME and manager Anjula Acharia.