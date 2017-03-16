Following the success of “Get Out” and “Split,” Blumhouse Productions has set up their next project: the thriller “Truth or Dare” with Lucy Hale attached to star.

“Kick-Ass 2” helmer Jeff Wadlow is directing.

The plot follows a college student in Mexico who is conned into playing a supernatural version of Truth or Dare. The game doesn’t stop and follows her back home. The screenplay was written by Wadlow, Chris Roach (“Non-Stop”), and Jillian Jacobs from a story by Michael Reisz and Wadlow, Roach, and Jacobs.

The film is being produced by Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Couper Samuelson, with Wadlow and Roach serving as executive producers.

Along with “Pretty Little Liars,” which heads into final 10 episodes this April, she also has an upcoming CW pilot, and recently finished filming the Olivia Milch pic “Dude” opposite Alexandra Shipp.

As for Blumhouse, the micro-budget studio has already nabbed a couple of wins this year. M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” crossed $200 million worldwide on a $10 million budget, and “Get Out” became the quickest Blumhouse movie to cross $100 million at the domestic box office.

Hale is repped by ICM Partners and Reel Talent Management. Wadlow is also repped by WME and Principato Young Entertainment. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.