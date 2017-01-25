Jacob Tremblay is joining Fox’s “The Predator,” a reboot of the alien action franchise that launched in 1987.

Shane Black is directing from a script by Fred Dekker. John Davis, Joel Silver, and Lawrence Gordon — who produced the original — are returning to produce the reboot as well. Fox has already scheduled “The Predator” for a Feb. 9, 2018, opening.

Major plot details are being kept under wraps. “Narcos” star Boyd Holbrook replaced Benicio del Toro as the lead back in October. The cast also includes Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The original was directed by John McTiernan and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Jesse Ventura as commandos attempting to rescue hostages while being stalked in a jungle in Central America by a fearsome extra-terrestrial, played by Kevin Peter Hall.

“The Predator” is expected to begin production in Vancouver in February.

Tremblay, who’s now 10 years old, will play Holbrook’s son. He broke out in 2015’s “Room” opposite Brie Larson.

Tremblay will be seen next in a pair of dramas — Lionsgate’s family drama “Wonder” opposite Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, and in Focus Features’ “The Book of Henry” with Naomi Watts.

Tremblay is repped by UTA, Canada’s Play Management, and Jackoway Tyerman.