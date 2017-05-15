Powers Boothe, “Sin City,” “Nashville,” and “Deadwood” Actor, Dies at 68

Powers Boothe, a character actor on the small and big screen, died Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 68.

Boothe died in his sleep Sunday morning of natural causes, his rep tells Variety.

Boothe appeared in several comic book shows and movies, portraying Senator Roark in “Sin City” and it’s sequel “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” (pictured above). He also had a small role in “The Avengers.”

He also played Gideon Malick for eleven episodes on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” As a voice actor, he voiced Gorilla Grodd and Red Tornado on the animated “Justice League” series.

His talents weren’t only limited to genre material. He played former mayor Lamar Wyatt on 26 episodes of the country drama “Nashville,” as well as Judge “Wall” Hatflied on “Hatfields & McCoys.” Prior to that, he played saloon owner Cy Tolliver on “Deadwood” and Vice President Daniels on “24.”

Actor Beau Bridges tweeted news of Boothe’s passing on Sunday.

It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband. — Beau Bridges (@MrBeauBridges) May 14, 2017

In 1980, Boothe took home the Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or special for playing infamous cult leader Jim Jones in “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.”

According to reps, there will be a private service held in Texas where he was from. A memorial celebration in his honor is being considered for a future date. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.