Go, go Bryan Cranston!

The new, official trailer for Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” introduces Cranston’s character, Zordon, the Rangers’ mentor who first appeared in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

“Power Rangers were a legion of warriors. You must become those warriors,” Zondon says in the trailer. “You were born for this. This is your destiny. This is your time.”

The 2017 update to the franchise is directed by Dean Israelite and written by John Gatins, Kieran Mulroney, Michele Mulroney, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. It stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G and Ludi Lin as the central five Rangers, as well as Bill Hader, Cranston and Elizabeth Banks.

“Power Rangers” hits theaters on March 24.

Watch the trailer below: