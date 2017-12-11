Post-World War II Revenge Thriller ‘Ruin’ Leads 2017 Black List

Revenge thriller “Ruin” has led the 2017 version of the Black List — an annual ranking of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood.

The project is set up at Marc Butan’s Mad River Pictures. The script is written by the team of Matthew and Ryan Firpo and centers on an ex-Nazi captain in post-World War II Germany. He seeks atonement for his crimes by tracking down the surviving members of his former SS Death Squad.

“Ruin” received 68 votes from among the more than 250 executives voting. Mario Correa’s “Let Her Speak” was the second-highest on the list with 42 votes. That project centers on Senator Wendy Davis and her 24-hour filibuster to save 75% of abortion clinics in Texas. Sandra Bullock is attached to star.

Christy Hall’s “Daddio,” which Daisy Ridley is attached to star in, received 40 votes. The script is the story of a passenger and her cab driver who reminisce about their relationships on the way from the airport to her apartment in New York.

Samuel Franco and Evan Kilgore’s screenplay “Keeper of the Diary” came in fourth with 32 votes. It’s a chronicle of Otto Frank’s journey, with the help of a junior editor at Doubleday Press, to find a publisher for the diary his daughter Anne wrote during the Holocaust.

Last year’s Black List was led by Elyse Hollander’s “Blond Ambition” screenplay about Madonna’s first album. Three projects tied for second place with 35 votes each: Dan Fogelman’s multi-generational story “Life Itself”; Tony Tost’s “The Olympian,” about an underdog rower trying to compete at the 1984 Olympics; and Liz Hannah’s “The Post,” about how Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee overcame their differences to publish the story about the Pentagon Papers.

“The Post,” starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, is directed by Steven Spielberg. It opens on Dec. 22 and scored multiple Golden Globe nominations Monday morning.

A total of 76 scripts made the list this year, including Ben Jacoby’s “Newsflash.” Producers announced Monday that Seth Rogen will play legendary anchor Walter Cronkite in “Newsflash,” centered on CBS’ coverage of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. David Gordon Green is directing the drama. Former Warner Bros. production president Greg Silverman is producing through his Stampede Ventures, along with Adam Kolbrenner of Madhouse Entertainment.

“Newsflash” received 15 votes. The rest of the top vote-getters on list, which is on the Black List web site:

“Where I End” by Imran Zaidi; 22 votes.

“When Lightning Strikes” by Anna Klassen; 20 votes.

“Breaking News in Yuba County” by Amanda Idoko; 19 votes.

“Sleep Well Tonight” by Freddie Skov; 18 votes.

“The Great Nothing” by Cesar Vitale; 17 votes.

“Trapline” Brett Treacy and Dan Woodward; 16 votes.

“When in Doubt, Seduce” by Allie Hagan; 16 votes.