‘Portlandia’ Star Carrie Brownstein to Direct ‘Fairy Godmother’ Movie for MGM

MGM has tapped Carrie Brownstein, the “Portlandia” co-creator and star, to direct its fantasy comedy “Fairy Godmother.”

The project was set up in October at MGM, which won a bidding war for Chiara Atik’s script about a fairy godmother hired by a teenage client to find her true love with a prince. Complications ensue when the prince starts falling for the fairy godmother instead.

Helen Estabrook, whose credits include “Whiplash,” is producing and MGM’s Cassidy Lange is overseeing the project for the studio. Brownstein has directed segments of “Portlandia” and Hulu’s “Casual.”

Brownstein, Fred Armisen, and Jonathan Krisel created the satirical series “Portlandia,” which debuted on IFC in 2011. The show stars Brownstein and Armisen, and won a Peabody Award and an Emmy and completed its seventh season in March.

The trio all serve as executive producers, writers, and directors. “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels also executive produces. They announced in January that the show will conclude after IFC airs a final season next year.

Brownstein is a guitarist and vocalist of the rock band, Sleater-Kinney, and wrote “Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl: A Memoir.” She also starred with Jeffrey Tambor in Amazon’s “Transparent.”

Brownstein is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jared Levine at Morris Yorn. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.