‘Portlandia’ Star Carrie Brownstein to Direct ‘Fairy Godmother’ Movie for MGM

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Carrie Brownstein
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

MGM has tapped Carrie Brownstein, the “Portlandia” co-creator and star, to direct its fantasy comedy “Fairy Godmother.”

The project was set up in October at MGM, which won a bidding war for Chiara Atik’s script about a fairy godmother hired by a teenage client to find her true love with a prince. Complications ensue when the prince starts falling for the fairy godmother instead.

Helen Estabrook, whose credits include “Whiplash,” is producing and MGM’s Cassidy Lange is overseeing the project for the studio. Brownstein has directed segments of “Portlandia” and Hulu’s “Casual.”

Brownstein, Fred Armisen, and Jonathan Krisel created the satirical series “Portlandia,” which debuted on IFC in 2011. The show stars Brownstein and Armisen, and won a Peabody Award and an Emmy and completed its seventh season in March.

The trio all serve as executive producers, writers, and directors. “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels also executive produces. They announced in January that the show will conclude after IFC airs a final season next year.

Brownstein is a guitarist and vocalist of the rock band, Sleater-Kinney, and wrote “Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl: A Memoir.” She also starred with Jeffrey Tambor in Amazon’s “Transparent.”

Brownstein is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jared Levine at Morris Yorn. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad