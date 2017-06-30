Poll: What’s the Best Modern Spider-Man Movie?

In just one week, Tom Holland will swing onto the big screen as the newest Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters on July 7, featuring a new take on the all-too-familiar web-slinging superhero. But it’s not too long ago that two other series were webbing up dollars at the box office.

2002 marked the beginning of the Sam Raimi trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson. The second and third installments came out in 2004 and 2007, respectively, to mixed results critically. While all three films were box office successes, with the trilogy earning a cumulative $2.5 billion worldwide, the third movie received harsher reviews from both critics and fans.

Next came the Marc Webb films, with “The Amazing Spider-Man,” starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, debuting in 2012. Both movies did well at the box office, though the second had trouble connecting with critics. A third film, however, was later scrapped.

And now, Spidey is welcomed into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, following a partnership with Sony. It’s receiving generally positive reviews from critics, with a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Variety is leaving it out of the following poll, as most audiences have not seen it yet.

What’s your favorite modern Spider-Man movie? Weigh in below!

 

