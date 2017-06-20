Poll: What’s Daniel Day-Lewis’ Best Film?

There Will Be Blood
Daniel Day-Lewis is leaving behind an impressive filmography in the wake of the news that he’s retiring from acting.

The actor earned three best actor Oscars through his career — for “Lincoln,” “There Will Be Blood,” and “My Left Foot” — and earned nominations for two others — “Gangs of New York” and “In the Name of the Father.” Other major films include the adventure epic “The Last of the Mohicans,” musical “Nine,” and period drama “The Age of Innocence.”

The 60-year-old star is known throughout the industry as being a master of method acting. He famously confined himself to a wheelchair for his portrayal of Christy Brown in “My Left Foot.” He also committed to learning Czech for his role in “The Unbearable Lightness of Being.”

Day-Lewis has played everything from artists and warriors, to presidents and gang leaders in his illustrious — albeit selective — career, and there will no doubt be much talk about which of the actor’s films saw his peak performance.

Where do you think Day-Lewis was at his best? As Bill the Butcher in “Gangs of New York” or a turn-of-century prospector in “There Will Be Blood?” Maybe it’s his turn as Honest Abe in “Lincoln” or even Hawkeye in “The Last of the Mohicans.” Weigh in below!

