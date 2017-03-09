Dimension Films latest horror film,”Polaroid,” from the producers of “The Ring” and “The Grudge” and based on director Lars Klevberg’s short film, has begun production.

“Polaroid” tells the story of a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, who stumbles upon a vintage Polaroid camera tainted with a dark secret. She soon discovers the camera’s special power: those who have their picture taken are destined to have a tragic fate.

Principle photography has begun in Halifax, Nova Scotia, for stars Kathryn Prescott, Mitch Pileggi, Grace Zabriskie, Tyler Young, Keenan Tracey, Samantha Logan, Priscilla Quintana, Madelaine Petsch, and Javier Botet. Producers Roy Lee and Chris Bender, who bring their “Ring” touch to the script, written by Blair Butler.

At the American Film Market in November 2016, Lee hinted he believes “Polaroid” has the makings of franchise starter. Lee helped develop the “Grudge” and “Ring” franchises, giving his assertion more credence and raising expectations for the film.

Bob Weinstein, founder and head of Dimension, recognized the company’s recent losses at AFM, but shared his decision to change directions.

“In the past, I was producing and releasing between seven and eight films a year and the quality suffered,” Weinstein said at the time. “Going forward, I decided on bringing my productions to three or four year at the most. I’ve also decided to make them bigger budgets, more director and star driven but still with the idea of creating franchises of a bigger nature.”

The film is set to be released wide on August 25, 2017.