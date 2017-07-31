‘Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!’ Gets Limited Theatrical Release From Fathom

“Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!” has landed a two-day, worldwide, limited theatrical release on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 from Fathom Events.

Fathom, which is co-owned by exhibitors AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings, and Regal Entertainment Group, made the announcement with the Pokémon Company International on Monday.

“Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!” is an origin story highlighting Ash and Pikachu’s first meeting and their adventures as they search for Pokémon Ho-Oh. The pair encounters familiar faces along the way, with new characters including trainers Verity and Sorrel, and the mysterious new, mythical Pokémon, Marshadow.

“As an origin story, ‘Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!’ is the perfect way for a new generation of Pokémon fans to experience the beginning of Ash and Pikachu’s friendship, and it offers longtime fans an exciting new look into the start of their epic adventures,” said Colin Palmer, VP of marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “We’re excited to work with Fathom Events, whose expertise in unique theatrical event activations will offer families and fans the opportunity to come together and experience the excitement of Pokémon animation on the big screen.”

The movie has already opened in Japan, where the franchise began.

“Fathom Events is thrilled to work with The Pokémon Company International to bring ‘Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!’ to the U.S. and international event cinema markets,” Fathom Events CEO-elect Ray Nutt said. “We can’t wait to deliver a high-caliber Pokémon cinema event that fans around the world won’t want to miss.”

Fathom specializes in presenting live events and one-night showings for theatrical chains. Fathom’s biggest recent events include “Batman: The Killing Joke” in more than 1,160 theaters last year. “TCM Big Screen Classics” screened at more than 700 theaters and “Met Live” at 700 sites.