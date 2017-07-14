Disney Dates New Animated Film — Possible ‘Planes’ Sequel — for April 2019

UPDATED: Disney dated a new animated movie for April 12, 2019, at the D23 Expo on Friday afternoon.

John Lasseter, who walked onstage with a t-shirt cannon in hand that launched Hawaiian shirts at eventgoers, made the annocment at the Pixar and Walt Disney Animation panel.

“It is harder to think of a title than it is to get to space,” the Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Disneytoon Studios chief creative officer said about the untitled Disneytoon film, which may be a sequel to the studio’s 2013 pic “Planes.”

Lasseter then showed the audience in Anaheim, Calif., a scene of rough footage from the movie, which he called “speed test,” that showed two military planes zooming through a rocky landscape. An evil-looking third plane then swooped down from space and grazed the side of one of the planes.

“Planes” grossed $239.3 million worldwide, including $90.3 million at the domestic box office, four years ago. A spinoff of Pixar’s “Cars” franchise, it was the first film in a planned “Planes” trilogy.

“Today we’re going to show you things that no one has seen outside the walls of our studio,” Lasseter teased earlier in the presentation before showing a short “Mary Poppins” reel featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and later footage from “Wreck-It Ralph 2,” which introduced the new character Yesss played by Taraji P. Henson.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly named the studio behind the film as Pixar. The movie is a Disneytoon Studios project.