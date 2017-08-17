Disney-Pixar’s John Lasseter to Be Honored by Walt Disney Family Museum

John Lasseter, chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, will receive the Diane Disney Miller Lifetime Achievement Award from the Walt Disney Family Museum at its third annual fundraising gala on Nov. 7 at the Golden Gate Club at the Presidio in San Francisco

The award honors those who have made an outstanding impact in arts, education, community involvement, and technological advancement.

“I’m honored to be receiving the Diane Disney Miller Lifetime Achievement Award. Diane was an incredible person and an incredible champion of her father’s legacy,” Lasseter said. “The Walt Disney Family Museum is such an inspiring place for me, and I think for anyone who’s ever seen one of Walt’s movies, or visited one of his theme parks. I was proud to call Diane my friend and I’m very proud to be receiving this recognition in her name.”

Lasseter is a pioneer of computer animation and a driving force behind the creation of Pixar Animation Studios. He has co-written, directed, or co-directed many of Pixar’s acclaimed films, including “Toy Story,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Toy Story 2,” “Cars,” and “Cars 2.” After Disney purchased Pixar in 2006, Lasseter was given the chief creative officer post, overseeing both animation studios and serving as executive producer of all animated films.

The Walt Disney Family Museum celebrates the legacy of the famed animator, studio founder, and theme park entrepreneur.

In addition to it ongoing exhibitions, the museum is currently showing the work of longtime Disney animator Andreas Deja (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King”) through Oct. 9 and Eyvind Earle, who created concept art for such Disney classics as “Sleeping Beauty,” “Lady and the Tramp,” and “Peter Pan,” through Jan. 8.