‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Trailer Teases End of Trilogy (Watch)

The first trailer for “Pitch Perfect 3” has been released, offering possible plot points for the final film in the a cappella trilogy.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, and the rest of the now-graduated Barden Bellas will face off against Ruby Rose in the musical movie. Trish Sie is directing based off a script by Kay Cannon.

The trailer shows the singers struggling to succeed in their post-college careers. Luckily, Anna Camp returns in her original “Pitch Perfect” capacity with a plan to perform again in Europe. The twist? Their apparent competition comes complete with actual musical instruments.

Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins, and franchise newcomers Matt Lanter and John Lithgow also star.

“Pitch Perfect 3” is the third and final film in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, following installments in 2012 and 2015. “Pitch Perfect 2” grossed $285 million worldwide including $183 million domestically. The first “Pitch Perfect” movie made over $115 million worldwide, including $65 million in North America.

After initial release dates set for July 21 at Aug. 4, “Pitch Perfect 3” is scheduled to be released Dec. 22.

Watch the “Pitch Perfect 3” trailer below: