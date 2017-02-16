Kylie Bunbury, star of the freshman Fox series “Pitch,” is in negotiations to join Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams in the New Line comedy “Game Night.”

Jesse Plemons is also on board to topline with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley — the directing duo behind the 2015 comedy “Vacation” — helming the movie. Bateman is producing alongside James Garavente for Aggregate Films, while John Davis and John Fox will produce for Davis Entertainment. Goldstein and Daley also wrote the latest version of the screenplay, based on Mark Perez’s original draft.

“Game Night” follows several couples whose regularly-planned game night goes terribly wrong. Production is expected to start within the next few months.

With a second-season pickup of “Pitch” looking unlikely, execs on both the TV and film sides have been trying to find ways to work with the rising star. While audiences didn’t show up, critics raved Bunbury’s performance — she was in the running for projects like the “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff. Disney/Lucasfilm eyed her for one of the female leads. Bunbury’s name was also considered for the lead in the “Star Trek” series, “Star Trek: Discovery.”

