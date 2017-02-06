Jack Sparrow is back.

A new trailer for the fifth installment in the “Pirates if the Caribbean” franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales,” brought an atmosphere of adventure to this year’s Super Bowl ads, set to the soundtrack of Johnny Cash’s “Ain’t No Grave.” Full of blazing ships and supernatural foes, you won’t see Johnny Depp’s Sparrow until the very last shot… covered in mud.

The film, for a May 26 release in the U.S., will see the return of Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, the amiable, garrulous pirate who always seems to be one step ahead of trouble. This time, Captain Sparrow will come up against a new foe in the form of Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, a ghost pirate who could do with some moisturizer on his face by the looks of it.

Regular cast members like Geoffrey Rush, playing Captain Barbosa; Orlando Bloom as Will Turner; and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, will also all return for the film.

New additions to the franchise include Brenton Thwaites in a lead role, Kaya Scodelario, and, probably the biggest surprise package, Paul McCartney in an unspecified role. When McCartney’s casting was announced, a Disney spokesman revealed the former Beatle will play a key component in the one scene he’s in which he features.

Production on the film wasn’t always smooth, as back in March 2015 when Depp injured his hand while on location in Australia, forcing filming to be briefly halted.