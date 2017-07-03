‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Opens at No. 1 in Japan

Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” opened at No. 1 in Japan over the July 1-2 weekend – the best start for a foreign film so far this year.

Bowing on 989 screens on the first day of the month, when tickets are discounted at theaters across the country, the fifth installment in the “Pirates” series earned $9.25 million on 771,516 admissions. That was nearly the same number of admissions as for the previous installment, 2011’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” which finished with $78 million in Japan.

At No. 2 was Toho’s “Mumon – The Land of Stealth,” Yoshihiro Nakamura’s period actioner. Starring Satoshi Ono of mega-band Arashi, the film notched $4.3 million on 404,500 admissions. With Arashi fans driving the box office, the film is expected to finish near the $25-million mark.

Ranking at No. 3 was “My Big Brother Loves Me So Much It’s a Problem,” a comedy based on a popular comic about a high school girl who has a stalwart protector in her older brother but who doesn’t know they are unrelated by blood. Released on 251 screens on June 30 by Shochiku, the film earned $1.45 million on 143,000 admissions, on its way to a hoped-for $10 million.