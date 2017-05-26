Box Office: ‘Pirates’ Sailing to $75 Million, Baywatch Can’t Make Memorial Day Waves

Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will hook in $75 million during the four-day Memorial Day holiday, early estimates showed on Friday.

Should the number hold, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” which will be playing at 4,276 North America locations, would wind up slightly below recent expectations of about $80 million.

Dwayne Johnson’s “Baywatch,” meanwhile, is struggling to make waves, coming in at the low end of projections. The film generated an estimated $4.5 million on Thursday, which includes $1.25 million from Wednesday night previews. Paramount’s R-rated action-comedy, which is opening in 3,647 North American locations, was expected to make between $32 million and $40 million during the five-day period, but it’s heading for a finish of less than $30 million.

The fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” — the first since 2011 — should deliver between $150 million and $175 million internationally. It’s taken in about $35 million in its first two days since launching on Wednesday, and it’s heading for a first-day total of $20 million in China on Friday. The four previous “Pirates” movies have grossed $1.28 billion domestically and $2.45 billion internationally, with the North American market representing a smaller share with each new film. “Dead Men Tell No Tales” centers on Depp’s Jack Sparrow battling deadly ghost sailors, led by the Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar. Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg are directing “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” with Jerry Bruckheimer producing.

More to come.