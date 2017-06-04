‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Crosses $500 Million at Global Box Office

Pirates of the Caribbean 5
Strong international numbers, especially in China, have powered Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” past the $500 million at the global box office.

The fifth installment in the franchise opened at number one at the domestic box office during what was the slowest Memorial Day Weekend in nearly two decades. In two weekends domestically, the movie has earned $114.6 million. That leaves the remaining $386.6 million to overseas earnings to reach its current worldwide sum, $501.2 million.

In China alone “Pirates 5” has made $142.6 million. Russia is the movie’s second highest grossing overseas territory with $30.5 million. Korea is in third with $17.9 million, while the U.K. and France round out the top five with $16.7 million and $15.2 million respectively.

The movie’s massive earnings have pushed Disney past $2 billion in international grosses for the year.

Johnny Depp returns to play Jack Sparrow, the role that earned him an Oscar nomination with the franchise’s first installment. Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg co-directed the movie that also stars Javier Bardem. Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley both returned to the franchise after skipping out on the fourth installment.

This weekend at the domestic box office “Pirates 5” landed in third with $21.6 million, behind newcomers “Wonder Woman” and “Captain Underpants.”

