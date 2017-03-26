The feud between Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar and Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow looks deadlier than ever in the latest trailer for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

The 60-second look, which dropped on Saturday, gives a little more insight as to why the villainous Salazar holds such a grudge against Sparrow. “Pirates had infected the seas for generation, so I vowed to eliminate them all,” he says. “Jack Sparrow cursed me. I will have my revenge.”

A look at a young Sparrow shows that the feud has a long history. The last trailer for the movie debuted young Sparrow, which was presumably achieved with the help of CGI.

Meanwhile, the trailer also delves deeper into female lead Kaya Scodelario, who plays Carina Smyth, an important part of saving Sparrow and the rest of the pirates from Salazar. “I’m a woman of science. I choose not to believe in ghosts,” she says in the trailer, even as a phantom army chases Sparrow.

“Dead Men Tell No Tales” also stars stars Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, David Wenham, Brenton Thwaites, Golshifteh Farahani, and Kevin McNally. It hits theaters on May 26, 2017.

Watch the trailer for the fifth and final “Pirates of the Caribbean” film below.