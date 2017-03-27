Fox is developing a movie musical inspired by Pharrell Williams’ childhood.

Broadway director Michael Mayer is attached to helm “Atlantis” with Gil Netter, Williams, and Mimi Valdes producing.

The film is inspired by Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach. Williams and Valdes will produce through their I Am Other production company while Netter is producing for Netter films.

Williams has won 10 Grammy Awards. He was one of the producers on Fox’s “Hidden Figures,” wrote several songs for the film, and supervised the soundtrack.

Williams also produced “Roxanne Roxanne,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He’s also known for his musical contributions to the “Despicable Me” films as well as his judging stint on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Mayer won a Tony for directing “Spring Awakening.” His feature credits include the 2006 film “Flicka” and the upcoming Saoirse Ronan drama “The Seagull.”

WME represents Williams, Mayer and the package for “Atlantis.”