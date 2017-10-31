You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paramount Finds ‘Pet Sematary’ Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Kolsch Dennis Widmyer

Following the huge success of summer blockbuster “It,” Paramount is ready to get the gears moving on another Stephen King classic.

“Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have been tapped to direct a “Pet Sematary” remake at the studio.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake to the 1989 horror classic, which was directed by Mary Lambert and written by King, along with Steven Schneider. Jeff Buhler and David Kajganich wrote the script, and Alexandra Loewy is executive producing for Paramount.

The original “Pet Sematary” was based on the King novel, which follows the travails of a family who moves into a new home next to a cemetery endowed with powers that allow the creatures buried in it to come back from the dead.

The original brought in $57 million on an $11 million budget, which led to a less commercially successful 1992 sequel starring Edward Furlong and Anthony Edwards.

Paramount had been ramping up its director search since the success of “It,” with directors like Sean Carter and “47 Meters Down” helmer Johannes Roberts also meeting to possibly take on the role.

Kolsch and Widmyer first gained notoriety with their 2014 indie horror pic “Starry Eyes,” which caught the eyes of various studio execs and was partly funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign.

They are currently attached to “Mama 2” and “The Bringing.”

The duo is repped by WME, Apeture Entertainment and Bloom Hergot.

More Film

  • Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks

    Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

    Following the huge success of summer blockbuster “It,” Paramount is ready to get the gears moving on another Stephen King classic. “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have been tapped to direct a “Pet Sematary” remake at the studio. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake to the 1989 horror classic, which […]

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

    Following the huge success of summer blockbuster “It,” Paramount is ready to get the gears moving on another Stephen King classic. “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have been tapped to direct a “Pet Sematary” remake at the studio. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake to the 1989 horror classic, which […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Sets China Theatrical Release

    Following the huge success of summer blockbuster “It,” Paramount is ready to get the gears moving on another Stephen King classic. “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have been tapped to direct a “Pet Sematary” remake at the studio. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake to the 1989 horror classic, which […]

  • Black Panther

    China Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Weekend

    Following the huge success of summer blockbuster “It,” Paramount is ready to get the gears moving on another Stephen King classic. “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have been tapped to direct a “Pet Sematary” remake at the studio. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake to the 1989 horror classic, which […]

  • SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    Following the huge success of summer blockbuster “It,” Paramount is ready to get the gears moving on another Stephen King classic. “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have been tapped to direct a “Pet Sematary” remake at the studio. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake to the 1989 horror classic, which […]

  • (L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE

    How 'Blockers' Brings a Feminist Twist to the Prom Sex Comedy

    Following the huge success of summer blockbuster “It,” Paramount is ready to get the gears moving on another Stephen King classic. “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have been tapped to direct a “Pet Sematary” remake at the studio. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake to the 1989 horror classic, which […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Caine: I Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

    Following the huge success of summer blockbuster “It,” Paramount is ready to get the gears moving on another Stephen King classic. “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer have been tapped to direct a “Pet Sematary” remake at the studio. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake to the 1989 horror classic, which […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad