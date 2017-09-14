Miramax Boards Horror-Thriller ‘Perfection’ With ‘Girls’ Director Richard Shepard

Miramax Films has preemptively bought rights to the horror-thriller “The Perfection,” with “Girls” director Richard Shepard attached.

Shepard wrote the script with the writing team of Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder. “The Perfection” centers on a pair of cello prodigies and their sinister obsession.

Miramax will finance and CEO Bill Block will produce with Shepard and Stacey Reiss. The producers are aiming to start production in early 2018.

Shepard directed 12 episodes of HBO’s “Girls,” including the “One Man’s Trash,” “American Bitch,” and “Panic in Central Park.” He also directed the pilots for “Criminal Minds” and “Ugly Betty,” winning both an Emmy and Directors Guild award for the latter, and sold his short “Tokyo Project,” starring Elisabeth Moss, to HBO.

Shepard’s last feature film was 2013’s “Dom Hemingway,” a dark comedy starring Jude Law, Richard E. Grant, Demián Bichir, and Emilia Clarke.

Miramax was sold by its private equity owners in 2015 to beIN Media Group, which owns 100% of the company. It bought U.S. rights to Margot Robbie’s “I, Tonya” late last year and named Block as its CEO in April.

Shepard is repped by UTA, Tom Lassally of 3 Arts, and Alan Wertheimer at Jackoway. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.