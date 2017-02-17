The Weinstein Company has bought the English language rights to remake the Italian comedy “Perfetti Sconosciuti” (“Perfect Strangers”).

The original Italian-language film was produced by Medusa Film S.P.A and directed by Paolo Genovese, who also wrote the script along with Rolando Ravello, Paolo Costella, Filippo Bologna and Paola Mammini. The remake is being produced by Gianni Nunnari and TWC is in the midst of signing on additional producers.

Fabrizio Lombardo, who brought the project to TWC, will executive produce along with Rick Yorn. TWC is developing the script and has worldwide distribution rights for the adaptation.

“Perfetti Sconosciuti” grossed over $16 million last year at the Italian box office. The film won two David di Donatello awards for best picture and best screenplay, and scored a total of nine nominations.

The film screened at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival where it won the best screenplay prize in the international narrative competition section.

“Perfetti Sconosciuti” takes place at a dinner with seven lifelong friends (three married couples and a divorcee). To prove how well they know each other, the friends decide to play a game, all agreeing to put their phones on the table and reveal each and every text message or phone call that is received during the evening. As everyone’s secrets are unveiled, the film makes the argument that people have three lives: public, private and secret.

TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein commented, “We’re incredibly excited to explore the English language adaptation with the entire team at Medusa. This film is a hilarious and insightful look at what can happen when our addiction to phones and social media reveals our deepest secrets rather than letting people hide behind the public profiles they so skillfully create for themselves.”

Nunnari’s producing credits include the “300” movies and “Immortals.” He’s an executive producer on Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.”

The deal for the project was negotiated by David Glasser and Sarah Sobel for TWC with Antonio Bernardini and Faruk Alatan for Medusa.