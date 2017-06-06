Penelope Cruz’s ‘Queen of Spain’ Lands at Samuel Goldwyn

Samuel Goldwyn Films has bought U.S. rights to Penelope Cruz’s comedy “The Queen of Spain,” which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

“The Queen of Spain,” directed by Fernando Trueba, also stars Chino Darín, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Clive Revill and Antonio Resines. It will be available on Aug. 29 on demand.

Cruz stars as the famous movie star Macarena Granada, who flees the glamour of 1950s Hollywood to return to her roots in Spain where she has signed on to star in an epic film as Queen Isabella of Spain. Elwes plays an American movie star cast opposite Cruz’s character in the film.

“The Queen of Spain” was theatrically released in Spain by Universal. The film was nominated for five Goya Awards, including a nomination for Cruz as best actress.

Trueba said, “This movie captures the era in the middle of ’50s where we see the encounter of Spanish Cinema (under Franco) with American Films (at MacCarthy times). It’s a comedy that is a tribute to classical comedy, it’s my love letter to movies and its people.”

“Queen of Spain” is the sequel to Trueba’s 1998 drama “The Girl of Your Dreams,” which also starred Cruz in a story set during the Spanish Civil War with Josef Goebbels falling in love with Macarena Granada. The film won seven Goya Awards including best film and best actress for Cruz.

Trueba and Cruz first teamed on 1992’s “Belle Epoque,” which won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film.

Peter Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films said, “It is an honor to be releasing Academy Award winner Fernando Trueba’s love letter to the movies and its people. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz brings grace and great comedic timing to this entertaining film.”

Producers are Cristina Huete and Anne Deluz (“The Girl of Your Dreams”). Executive producers are A3 Media Mikel LeJarza, Mercedes Gamero, Rosa Perez, and Kirk D’Amico.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and D’Amico of Myriad.