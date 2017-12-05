Film News Roundup: Pedro Pascal to Star in Barry Jenkins’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

In today’s film news roundup, Pedro Pascal joins the cast of Barry Jenkins’ drama “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Nicole Kidman’s “The Destroyer” completes its cast, and IATSE chief Matthew Loeb gets an honor.

CASTINGS

“Games of Thrones” star Pedro Pascal has joined the cast of Barry Jenkins’ drama “If Beale Street Could Talk,” opposite Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, and Regina King.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” is adapted from the 1974 James Baldwin novel of the same name about a pregnant Harlem woman whose lover is falsely accused of rape. Production companies are Jenkins’ Pastel company, Brad Pitt’s Plan B, and Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, which is also financing the film.

“Beale Street” is the first movie for Jenkins since “Moonlight” won the best picture Academy Award. The film marks the first feature under the production pact between Pastel and Annapurna and is also part of Plan B’s production deal with Annapurna. Jenkins has been working closely with the Baldwin Estate to write the screenplay.

Pascal starred in Netflix series “Narcos” and in Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” He’s attached to appear in “The Equalizer 2.” Pascal is repped by WME, Untitled, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Related Colman Domingo Joins Barry Jenkins' Drama 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Film News Roundup: Regina King Joins Barry Jenkins' 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

*****

Beau Knapp, Jade Pettyjohn, Zach Villa, Toby Huss, Shamier Anderson, and James Jordan have joined the cast of Karyn Kusama’s crime thriller “Destroyer.”

Nicole Kidman stars along with Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Bradley Whitford, Toby Kebbell, and Scoot McNairy. Kusama is directing from an original screenplay by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. Principal photography begins Monday in Los Angeles.

30West is fully financing the film. Fred Berger of Automatik is producing alongside Hay and Manfredi. Rocket Science is handling international sales, which began at the American Film Market. ICM Partners and CAA are representing the North American rights.

Kidman portrays LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them.

HONOR

Matthew D. Loeb, international president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, will be honored with a special leadership award from the Art Directors Guild.

The award will be presented at the guild’s 2nd annual Excellence in Production Design Awards on Jan. 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

“Under his thoughtful direction, Loeb has increased the IATSE stature throughout the industry, and brought about higher standards for all the member locals of IATSE,” said ADG president Nelson Coates. “The Art Directors Guild is proud to be aligned with the politically and socially progressive leadership consistently provided by Matt Loeb.”

Loeb has served as IATSE international president for almost 10 years and is a member of the AFL-CIO Executive Council, co-chairman of the Board of Trustees of the IATSE National Benefit Funds, and director on the Board of the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans.