‘Narcos’ Star Pedro Pascal to Play Villain in ‘Equalizer 2’ Opposite Denzel Washington (EXCLUSIVE)

Pedro Pascal is in negotiations to play the antagonist in Sony and Escape Artists’ “The Equalizer 2” starring Denzel Washington.

Antoine Fuqua is returning to direct. Todd Black is producing.

Plot details are currently scarce, other than that Washington will reprise his role as Robert McCall, a former special ops agent who now helps those that can’t defend themselves. Details on Pascal’s character are unknown.

The pic bows on Sept. 14, 2018. The movie is Washington’s first sequel after the first film was a hit, grossing $100 million domestically.

Pascal can be seen next in “Kingsman 2: The Golden Cirlce” as well Season 3 of the Netflix series “Narcos.” He is repped by WME.

More to come…