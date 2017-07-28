Pedro Correa Joins ‘S—heads’ With Tracy Morgan, Luke Wilson (EXCLUSIVE)

Pedro Correa has been signed for the lead role in the dark comedy “The S—heads” opposite Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson, Variety has learned exclusively.

Imperative Entertainment acquired the rights to project in March in a competitive bidding auction with Macon Blair attached to direct from his own script. Blair won the U.S. dramatic Grand Jury Prize win at Sundance in January for his directorial debut “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore.”

Imperative is co-producing with Rough House Pictures, as well as financing the feature film. Producers are Jody Hill, Alex Orr and Juliian Apfelbaum. Executive producers are Danny McBride and David Gordon Green.

Production is expected to start in September. The road movie follows a pair of unqualified bozos who have been hired to transport a troubled teenage millionaire — portrayed by Correa — to rehab.

Morgan was most recently seen in New Line’s “Fist Fight” opposite Ice Cube and Charlie Day. Wilson appeared in Showtime drama “Roadies” and will be seen next opposite Ben Stiller in the comedy “Brad’s Status.”

Correa’s previous credits include ABC’s “The Middle” and indies “The Wrong Crush” and “#Squadgoals.” He is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Amstel, Eisenstadt, Frazier and Hinosa.