Paula Patton, Omar Epps Thriller ‘Traffik’ Lands at Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films has acquired producer/director/writer Deon Taylor’s thriller “Traffik.”

The movie will be released by Codeblack and Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label on April 27, 2018.

“Traffik” stars Paula Patton and Omar Epps as a young couple who travels on a romantic getaway to the mountains only to be terrorized by a vicious group of sex traffickers with whom they become locked in a desperate struggle for survival. The film’s cast includes Laz Alonso, Roselyn Sanchez, Luke Goss, Missi Pyle, and William Fichtner.

“Traffik” is produced by Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group, with producing partners Roxanne Avent and Robert F. Smith, along with Patton’s Third Eye Productions. The movie is executive produced by Mark Burg of Primary Wave Entertainment.

“Deon Taylor is an iconic storyteller and master of the thriller genre whose films fit right in the sweet spot of the original, exciting, and premium quality entertainment with which we are super-serving our audiences,” said Codeblack president and CEO Jeff Clanagan. “Combining an all-star cast headed by Paula Patton and Omar Epps, an A-list creative team and a riveting story, ‘Traffik’ is an exciting addition to our diverse upcoming slate.”

ICM Partners negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers and acquired worldwide sales rights. Patton is represented by CAA and David Guillod at Primary Wave, and Epps is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.