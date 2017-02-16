DreamWorks Pictures is adapting the upcoming murder mystery novel “Into the Water,” from “The Girl on the Train” author Paula Hawkins.

DreamWorks parent Amblin Partners bought the movie rights in a preemptive deal. “Into the Water” is set in a town where a single mother and a teenage girl were found dead in a river within a few months of each other. The story centers on a 15-year-old girl, who has been left parentless while caring for her mother’s sister — a fearful stranger who has been dragged back to the place she deliberately ran from.

Riverhead Books is publishing “Into the Water” on May 2.

“This story has been brewing for a good while,” Hawkins said in a statement. “For me there is something irresistible about the stories we tell ourselves, the way voices and truths can be hidden consciously or unconsciously, memories can be washed away and whole histories submerged.”

“La La Land” producer Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff are producing “Into the Water,” and Hawkins will executive produce. DreamWorks also handled the adaptation of “The Girl on the Train,” which starred Emily Blunt and grossed $173.2 million worldwide. Platt was the producer on that film.

“The Girl on the Train,” which marked Hawkins’ debut novel, has sold more than 18 million copies worldwide.

WME and David Higham Associates co-represented the book rights in the deal.