Paul Greengrass has come on board to direct the Eliot Ness film, aptly titled “Ness,” for Paramount.

Brian Helgeland wrote the original screenplay based on Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko’s graphic novel “Torso.”

U.S. Treasury Department agent Eliot Ness becomes a public safety officer in Cleveland where he assembles a team of retired cops to find a serial murderer who dumps his victims torsos in the river.

Greengrass, Greg Goodman, John Davis, and John Fox are producing from Davis Entertainment alongside David Engel for Circle of Confusion. Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko are exec producing.

No actors are currently attached to the film.

The pic has been in development for sometime but caught steam when Greengrass came across the recent draft from Helgeland and was instantly intrigued in making this his next project.

Greengrass will now work with Hegeland on the draft as well as finding their man to play the iconic federal agent in anticipation of getting something into production by the end of the year.

Greengrass most recently helmed Universal’s “Jason Bourne.” He is repped by CAA.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

