Patty Jenkins Closes Deal to Direct ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Patty Jenkins has closed a deal to direct the sequel to the summer hit “Wonder Woman.”

Gal Gadot has already signed on to return in the title role. The film is slated for release on Dec. 13, 2019.

Variety was first to report that Jenkins was already working on a script for the sequel with Geoff Johns, who oversees the DC film universe along with Jon Berg for Warner Bros. “The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film,” Johns said at the time.

“Wonder Woman” has been a megahit for the studio, grossing $409 million at the domestic box office and $813 million worldwide. The film is the fourth installment in the studio’s DC Extended Universe, which launched with 2013’s “Man of Steel” with an opening weekend of $116.6 million, followed by last year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” with $166 million, and “Suicide Squad” with $133.6 million. “Wonder Woman” — made on a $150 million budget — is critically acclaimed, with a 92% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Besides the “Wonder Woman” sequel, Jenkins is also developing a TNT TV series with her “Wonder Woman” star Chris Pine, inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel. She is repped by CAA.

