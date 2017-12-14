Patty Jenkins to Be Honored With Creative Impact in Directing Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Variety will honor director Patty Jenkins at an intimate brunch at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Jan. 3 as part of the 10 Directors to Watch event.

The “Wonder Woman” director will receive the annual Creative Impact in Directing Award — the first female director to receive the honor. Previous recipients of this award have included Jeff Nichols, Charlie Kaufman, David O. Russell, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The award celebrates her career, from the award-winning first feature, “Monster,” to her most recent work directing Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” which was recently named one of AFI’s Best Films of The Year. Jenkins and the film’s star, Gal Gadot, will also receive the National Board of Review Spotlight Award. Gadot, who will receive the Rising Star Award at the fest’s awards gala the evening before, will present the Creative Impact Award to Jenkins.

“Patty Jenkins has directed one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films of the year with ‘Wonder Woman,’” said Variety co-editor in chief Claudia Eller. “The film grossed $820 million worldwide and has inspired women — and men — old and young, to feel as empowered as the superhero at its center. Patty also scored a big one for female directors, which are in short supply in Hollywood.”