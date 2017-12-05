You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Patton Oswalt Returning to Host Writers Guild Awards Show in Los Angeles

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Award winners Patton Oswalt
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Patton Oswalt will return for the third year in a row to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards show on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“This is the year that I finally complete the Shifting Maze and am at last freed from the curse of having to host this wretched hellscape of an awards show,” Oswalt said. “No guild can hold Oswalt forever!”

Hugh Fink, who is returning as executive producer, said, “I do not comprehend Patton Oswalt’s statement or what the hell it means, but I think it has something to do with nerds and videogames. Regardless, I’m elated that Patton is returning to host the Writers Guild Awards for the third year in a row and thus delaying his plans to replace Yu Darvish.”

Oswalt’s latest comedy special, “Annihilation,” premiered in October on Netflix. Oswalt earned a 2016 Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a variety special for his Netflix comedy special “Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping,” for which he also won a 2017 Grammy Award for best comedy album.

Oswalt’s feature film credits include “The Circle,” “Nerdland,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Young Adult,” “Observe and Report,” “The Informant!,” and “Ratatouille” as the voice of Remy. He will appear in “Nostalgia,” due out in 2018.

The awards show producers are Tara Power and Joselyn Allen of Decoupage Productions. Kelly Brock is the co-producer and Joe O’Brien is the head writer.

The WGA is holding a simultaneous awards ceremony on Feb. 11  in New York with Amber Ruffin hosting.

More Film

  • WGA Award winners Patton Oswalt

    Patton Oswalt Returning to Host Writers Guild Awards Show in Los Angeles

    Patton Oswalt will return for the third year in a row to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards show on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “This is the year that I finally complete the Shifting Maze and am at last freed from the curse of having to host this wretched hellscape of an […]

  • Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey's 'White Boy Rick' Release Moved Back by Eight Months

    Patton Oswalt will return for the third year in a row to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards show on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “This is the year that I finally complete the Shifting Maze and am at last freed from the curse of having to host this wretched hellscape of an […]

  • Ron Meyer, Tom Hanks, Ted Sarandos

    Ron Meyer, Tom Hanks, Ted Sarandos Among Academy Museum Trustees

    Patton Oswalt will return for the third year in a row to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards show on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “This is the year that I finally complete the Shifting Maze and am at last freed from the curse of having to host this wretched hellscape of an […]

  • Star Wars Poll

    Poll: What's Your Favorite 'Star Wars' Movie?

    Patton Oswalt will return for the third year in a row to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards show on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “This is the year that I finally complete the Shifting Maze and am at last freed from the curse of having to host this wretched hellscape of an […]

  • Courtney B. Vance Kenya Barris ABC

    Courtney B. Vance Joins Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges in 'Ben Is Back'

    Patton Oswalt will return for the third year in a row to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards show on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “This is the year that I finally complete the Shifting Maze and am at last freed from the curse of having to host this wretched hellscape of an […]

  • 'Darkest Hour,' 'Three Billboards' Not Eligible

    'Darkest Hour,' 'Three Billboards' Among Films Not Eligible for WGA Awards

    Patton Oswalt will return for the third year in a row to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards show on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “This is the year that I finally complete the Shifting Maze and am at last freed from the curse of having to host this wretched hellscape of an […]

  • Rod Lurie

    Westboro Baptist Church Movie in the Works From Director Rod Lurie

    Patton Oswalt will return for the third year in a row to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards show on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “This is the year that I finally complete the Shifting Maze and am at last freed from the curse of having to host this wretched hellscape of an […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad