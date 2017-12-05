Patton Oswalt Returning to Host Writers Guild Awards Show in Los Angeles

Patton Oswalt will return for the third year in a row to host the 2018 Writers Guild Awards show on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“This is the year that I finally complete the Shifting Maze and am at last freed from the curse of having to host this wretched hellscape of an awards show,” Oswalt said. “No guild can hold Oswalt forever!”

Hugh Fink, who is returning as executive producer, said, “I do not comprehend Patton Oswalt’s statement or what the hell it means, but I think it has something to do with nerds and videogames. Regardless, I’m elated that Patton is returning to host the Writers Guild Awards for the third year in a row and thus delaying his plans to replace Yu Darvish.”

Oswalt’s latest comedy special, “Annihilation,” premiered in October on Netflix. Oswalt earned a 2016 Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a variety special for his Netflix comedy special “Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping,” for which he also won a 2017 Grammy Award for best comedy album.

Oswalt’s feature film credits include “The Circle,” “Nerdland,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Young Adult,” “Observe and Report,” “The Informant!,” and “Ratatouille” as the voice of Remy. He will appear in “Nostalgia,” due out in 2018.

The awards show producers are Tara Power and Joselyn Allen of Decoupage Productions. Kelly Brock is the co-producer and Joe O’Brien is the head writer.

The WGA is holding a simultaneous awards ceremony on Feb. 11 in New York with Amber Ruffin hosting.