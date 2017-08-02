‘Patti Cake$’ Star Danielle Macdonald Lands Lead Role in ‘White Girl Problems’

“Patti Cake$” star Danielle Macdonald will take the lead on Lionsgate’s “White Girl Problems.”

Lauren Palmigiano came on board a year ago to direct “White Girl Problems” with Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman producing the movie project. It’s the feature directorial debut for Palmigiano, formerly the head writer and executive producer at “Funny or Die” and the creative mind behind dozens of the site’s videos and creative content.

Banks and Handelman are producing through their Brownstone Productions banner. Alison Small is the executive overseeing the project for Brownstone.

Alisha Brophy and Scott Miles adapted the bestselling book by Babe Walker, published in 2012 about a young woman with a massive social network who lands in rehab after spending $246,893.50 in one afternoon at Barneys — then decides to write her memoir about the hurdles she’s had to overcome such as hating her horse and her job.

Fox Searchlight acquired rights to “Patti Cake$” in January at the Sundance Film Festival in which Macdonald played the rapper Killa P. The movie opens Aug. 18.

Macdonald is repped by CAA and Justice & Ponder. Brophy and Miles are repped by Paradigm and Circle of Confusion. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.